Assetmark Inc. Has $297.55 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,268 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $297,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,462,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after buying an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.56 and a 12 month high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.