Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $82,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.