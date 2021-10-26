Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.43% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $250,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,343,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.