Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,529,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

