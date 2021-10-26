ATB Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Stantec (NYSE:STN)

ATB Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$71.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.04.

STN stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

