Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

AUB opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

