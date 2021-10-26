Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $139,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $429.01 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $176.42 and a fifty-two week high of $431.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.22, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

