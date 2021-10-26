Autonio Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $330,159.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.44 or 0.99934972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.77 or 0.06657043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021331 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

