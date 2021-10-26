Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,403. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.