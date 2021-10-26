Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.04 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

