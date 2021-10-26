Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.53. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

