AVT (AVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, AVT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVT has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVT coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00219928 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AVT Profile

AVT is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.