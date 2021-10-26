Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 50,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

