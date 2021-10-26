AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.10 Million

Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $35.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.25 million. AXT posted sales of $25.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.10 million to $136.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.13 million, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $162.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

