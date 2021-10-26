AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get AXT alerts:

Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.