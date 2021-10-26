B. Riley Financial (RILY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $516,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

