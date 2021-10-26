B. Riley Lowers GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $24.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GP opened at $13.62 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $301.56 million, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 7.37.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

