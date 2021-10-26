B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.69.

CLF stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

