B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Shares of SMLR opened at $144.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $974.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 68.78% and a net margin of 43.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $492,063. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.