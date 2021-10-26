Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.40 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

ETR CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

