Baker Hughes to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -838.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

