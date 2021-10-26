Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $102.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.85.

Several research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ball by 35.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 470,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ball by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $87.48. 2,940,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,398. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

