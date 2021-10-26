BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BANF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. BancFirst has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

