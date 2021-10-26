Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $233,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

