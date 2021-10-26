BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.