Bango (LON:BGO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.97. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £151.52 million and a PE ratio of 200.40.

In other news, insider Paul Larbey purchased 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £18,523.28 ($24,200.78).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

