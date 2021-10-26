Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $41,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock worth $5,035,077. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

