Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.92. 3,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $99.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

