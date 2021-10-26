Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.