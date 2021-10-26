Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 367.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

