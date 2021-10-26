Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The company has a market cap of $510.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.