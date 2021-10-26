Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 563 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1,200.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

