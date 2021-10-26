Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

