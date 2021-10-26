Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

