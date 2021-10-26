Bank of Montreal Can Has $650,000 Holdings in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 324.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Future FinTech Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,395 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTFT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 1,411.98% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

