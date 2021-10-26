Bank of Montreal Can Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

XPH stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

