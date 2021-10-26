Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ichor were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 49.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

