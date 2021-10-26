Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,223 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

