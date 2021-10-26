Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,651 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of OptimizeRx worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 780.33 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $98.15.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $1,270,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

