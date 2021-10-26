Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 114,572 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,804,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

