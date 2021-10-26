Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 230,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

