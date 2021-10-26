Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 216,292 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 388.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Advantage Solutions worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 353,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of ADV opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $463.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.01.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

