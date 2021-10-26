Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,204 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 375.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

