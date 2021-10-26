Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,743 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $687.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

