Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

BHB traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,810. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.