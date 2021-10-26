Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $355.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average is $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

