Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 200.26 ($2.62) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 185.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.03. The stock has a market cap of £33.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

