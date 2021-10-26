Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.72 on Monday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.