Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 831.50 ($10.86).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.25) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 667 ($8.71). 919,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,329. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72). Also, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

