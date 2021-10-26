Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

