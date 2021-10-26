BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 57,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

